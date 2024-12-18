We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy China Resources Power Holdings (CRPJY) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is China Resources Power Holdings (CRPJY - Free Report) . CRPJY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.34 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.67. Over the past year, CRPJY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.22 and as low as 4.50, with a median of 5.70.
We should also highlight that CRPJY has a P/B ratio of 0.88. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CRPJY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.21. CRPJY's P/B has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.68, with a median of 0.85, over the past year.
If you're looking for another solid Utility - Electric Power value stock, take a look at Otter Tail (OTTR - Free Report) . OTTR is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Otter Tail sports a P/B ratio of 1.94 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.21. In the past 52 weeks, OTTR's P/B has been as high as 2.86, as low as 1.91, with a median of 2.38.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that China Resources Power Holdings and Otter Tail are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CRPJY and OTTR sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.