Is Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Comfort Systems is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 88 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Comfort Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIX's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, FIX has gained about 121% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 19.7% on average. This shows that Comfort Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL - Free Report) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 100.8%.
The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure's current year EPS has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Comfort Systems belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 53.1% so far this year, meaning that FIX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Sterling Infrastructure belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #160. The industry has moved +13.4% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Comfort Systems and Sterling Infrastructure as they could maintain their solid performance.