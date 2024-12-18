We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is one of 618 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASTS' full-year earnings has moved 48.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, ASTS has gained about 311% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 35.8%. This shows that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Clearwater Analytics (CWAN - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 47.5%.
For Clearwater Analytics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.4% so far this year, so ASTS is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Clearwater Analytics belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 145-stock industry is currently ranked #33. The industry has moved +38.1% year to date.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. and Clearwater Analytics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.