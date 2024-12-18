We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is biote Corp. (BTMD) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has biote Corp. (BTMD - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
biote Corp. is one of 1021 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. biote Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTMD's full-year earnings has moved 46.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that BTMD has returned about 28.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 2.4%. This means that biote Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Doximity (DOCS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 88% year-to-date.
In Doximity's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, biote Corp. belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 87 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.4% so far this year, so BTMD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Doximity belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 59-stock industry is currently ranked #132. The industry has moved -12.3% year to date.
biote Corp. and Doximity could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.