Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Deckers Outdoor (DECK) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Deckers (DECK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Deckers is one of 212 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, DECK has gained about 88.8% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 34%. This means that Deckers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) . The stock has returned 188.1% year-to-date.
In Sprouts Farmers' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Deckers is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 41.8% so far this year, so DECK is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Sprouts Farmers falls under the Food - Natural Foods Products industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #27. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +73.3%.
Deckers and Sprouts Farmers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.