Is Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Atmus Filtration Technologies is one of 213 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atmus Filtration Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATMU's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ATMU has gained about 70% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 13.5%. This means that Atmus Filtration Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KWHIY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 91% year-to-date.
In Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Atmus Filtration Technologies is a member of the Pollution Control industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.8% so far this year, so ATMU is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #150. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.8%.
Atmus Filtration Technologies and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.