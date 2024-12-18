Lumen & Prometheus Hyperscale Partner for Sustainable AI Data Centers

Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( LUMN Quick Quote LUMN - Free Report) and Prometheus Hyperscale have collaborated to enhance connectivity for its energy-efficient data centers. This partnership addresses the surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cloud computing while tackling environmental challenges within the AI industry. It underscores a shared commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility, setting a benchmark for the future of AI-driven data centers.
Prometheus Hyperscale is implementing Lumen's Private Connectivity Fabric (PCF), which includes optimized network routes, Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) and strong Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection. The expanded network will support high-density computing in Prometheus facilities, delivering scalable, efficient data centers aligned with renewable energy and carbon neutrality goals. Lumen's low-latency, high-performance infrastructure will meet the AI workload at its Wyoming (WY) facility and future U.S. centers.
Also, Prometheus has been at the forefront of integrating renewable energy, sustainable cooling systems and AI-driven energy optimization. Its Aspen, WY facility exemplifies its dedication to minimal environmental impact while delivering exceptional computational power for AI-driven enterprises.
Partnering with Lumen offers superior connectivity for AI workloads while maintaining its commitment to creating the world’s most sustainable data centers. Moreover, Prometheus' Evanston campus, set to be one of the largest data centers globally, will be unveiled by late 2026.
AI Deals & Upbeat Outlook Drive LUMN Stock
Increasing demand for Lumen's PCF solutions amid rapid AI proliferation has emerged as an encouraging development. Lumen has secured an additional $3 billion in incremental PCF deals, bringing the total to $8 billion in new PCF sales since June 2024. As AI needs surge, large companies across various industries urgently seek fiber capacity, which is becoming highly valuable and potentially scarce.
Lumen has been inking deals with tech giants for its PCF solutions. In November 2024, the company announced a collaboration with
Alphabet’s ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) Google Cloud to power proactive data insights and AIOps across its network. Lumen has utilized Google Cloud’s databases, infrastructure and BigQuery data and analytics platform to create a Lumen Digital Twin for gaining insights across the Lumen network in real time. Alphabet has chosen Lumen to expand network capabilities for Google Cloud to cater to the increasing demand for its services and foster AI innovation.
Earlier, Lumen partnered with
Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) to boost data center connectivity and enhance network delivery of cloud technologies. The company will leverage Amazon Web Service (“AWS”) tech (including AI and machine learning) to upgrade its applications and systems. In turn, LUMN will provide fiber connectivity to AWS data centers. This will aid enterprise clients in building and delivering scalable AI applications across AWS local zones and regions. It teamed up with Meta Platforms, Inc. ( META Quick Quote META - Free Report) to elevate the latter’s network capabilities. The expanded network will deliver a dedicated interconnection for Meta's cutting-edge infrastructure.
Demand for Lumen’s Waves and IP services in enterprise and mid-market segments has surged, with year-to-date sales up 18% for IP and 25% for Waves. Lumen expanded its high-speed IP and 400-gig Wave services to additional markets and plans further growth. The company raised its 2024 free cash flow guidance to $1.2-$1.4 billion, reflecting higher cash flows from PCF growth.
LUMN’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Lumen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 238.4% in the past year compared with the
industry's growth of 54.8%.
Lumen & Prometheus Hyperscale Partner for Sustainable AI Data Centers
Lumen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 238.4% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 54.8%.
