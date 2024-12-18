We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
WBD Rises 20% in a Month: How Should You Play the Stock?
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) shares have soared 19.9% in a month, outperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s return of 4% and the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s return of 8.5%.
WBD shares’ rise can be attributed to its growing subscriber base from Max and strong content, while challenges in linear TV and studio performance pose headwinds.
Expanding Partner Base Aids WBD’s Prospects
Warner Bros. Discovery is positioning itself for long-term growth through strategic partnerships, investments and a focus on offering original content. A key catalyst has been the impressive performance of its Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) segment, particularly the Max streaming platform.
Its partnership with Disney – Hulu (DIS - Free Report) provides bundled offerings, which are strengthening Max’s position in the market and aiding in subscriber acquisition. Max has expanded to 65 markets and has 110 million subscribers globally.
The noteworthy subscriber count is also supported by popular titles like House of the Dragon, The Penguin and Dune: Prophecy, which continue to attract a broad audience. Furthermore, local content offerings in international markets, especially with sports and language-specific content, are enhancing its global appeal.
However, despite the positive momentum, WBD faces several challenges. Its linear television business is encountering headwinds in the United States due to the industry-wide shift toward digital and on-demand content.
WBD has been dealing with inconsistent performance in its Studios business, which includes underperforming films like Joker 2. Increased competition from streaming giants like Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) and emerging platforms is also intensifying market pressures.
WBD’s Revenue Estimates Indicate Q4 Growth
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WBD’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $10.52 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.31%. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at 7 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WBD’s full-year 2024 revenues is pegged at $39.76 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 3.79%. The consensus mark for the 2024 loss is currently pegged at $4.37 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.
WBD beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, the average negative surprise being 525.45%.
What Should Investors Do With WBD Stock?
While WBD is making significant strides in its D2C segment and international expansion, its prospects remain challenged by the pressure on its linear TV business and studio underperformance.
WBD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise for investors to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.