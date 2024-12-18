We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TRV or CCCS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are likely familiar with Travelers (TRV - Free Report) and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Currently, Travelers has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that TRV likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CCCS has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
TRV currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.93, while CCCS has a forward P/E of 32.33. We also note that TRV has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CCCS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.97.
Another notable valuation metric for TRV is its P/B ratio of 2. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CCCS has a P/B of 3.90.
Based on these metrics and many more, TRV holds a Value grade of A, while CCCS has a Value grade of F.
TRV has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CCCS, so it seems like value investors will conclude that TRV is the superior option right now.