TME vs. RELX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Content sector have probably already heard of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME - Free Report) and RELX PLC (RELX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while RELX PLC has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that TME is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
TME currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.45, while RELX has a forward P/E of 30.93. We also note that TME has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. RELX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.53.
Another notable valuation metric for TME is its P/B ratio of 2.34. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RELX has a P/B of 20.74.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to TME's Value grade of B and RELX's Value grade of F.
TME sticks out from RELX in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that TME is the better option right now.