We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Quantum Computing: The Next Revolution After AI?
Quantum stocks have been on fire lately as investors speculate on the next big thing in tech after AI.
The frenzy has intensified since Google (GOOG - Free Report) revealed its new computer chip, Willow, which can perform calculations in less than five minutes that would take one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers 10 septillion years (10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000).
This number vastly exceeds the age of the universe!
What is Quantum Computing?
Quantum computing represents a revolutionary approach to computing, capable of tackling problems currently deemed impossible and holding the potential to transform the world.
The concept isn’t new—scientists have been exploring it for over 40 years—but significant technical challenges have slowed progress in the race to develop practical quantum computers.
However, recent advancements suggest that commercially viable quantum computing may be closer to reality than many people think.
What Can Quantum Computers Do?
These machines could potentially address global challenges such as climate change, food shortages, and drug discovery.
Quantum computing alone, just one of three main areas of emerging quantum technology, could account for nearly $1.3 trillion in value by 2035, according to McKinsey.
How Do Quantum Computers Work?
Traditional computers use binary digits, or bits, which can only represent 0 or 1. Quantum computers, on the other hand, use quantum bits, or qubits.
Qubits rely on quantum effects such as superposition, where particles can exist in multiple states simultaneously, and entanglement, where particles in a quantum state remain interconnected even when physically separated.
Thanks to these properties, quantum computers can process information at an exponentially faster rate than classical computers.
However, qubits are fragile and can hold their quantum states for only tiny fractions of a second, which means any information they store is quickly lost.
How Can Investors Play the Theme?
Some of the biggest companies in the world, including Microsoft (MSFT), Google, Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , and NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) are actively developing quantum computers or advancing quantum technologies.
Smaller pure-play quantum companies such as Rigetti Computing (RGTI - Free Report) , D-Wave Quantum (QBTS - Free Report) , and IonQ (IONQ - Free Report) have gone parabolic lately. These companies went public via SPAC mergers a couple of years ago, but they may not be able to turn profitable anytime soon.
Since it’s too early to predict winners, a diversified approach via ETFs makes sense. The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) invests in companies at the forefront of machine learning, quantum computing, cloud computing, and other transformative computing technologies.
To learn more, please watch the short video above.