Petrobras & Constellation Team Up for Offshore Drilling Work in Brazil

Petrobras ( PBR Quick Quote PBR - Free Report) , the state-controlled oil giant, has taken another major step toward supporting its offshore operations in a significant development for Brazil's oil industry. The company has entered into a partnership with Constellation Oil Services, a leading player in offshore drilling operations. This collaboration centers around the deployment of Constellation's drillship, Amaralina Star, which is set to play a crucial role in the country’s growing oil and gas sector. Monumental Deal Worth $528 Million
PBR has awarded Constellation a three-year contract valued at $528 million. This deal includes a mobilization fee of $39 million, as well as various integrated services that PBR has requested for its offshore drilling operations. The deployment of the Amaralina Star will be a key component of Petrobras’ plans with operations set to begin in the first quarter of 2026.
The agreement also provides an option for a 315-day extension, ensuring continued operational capabilities for Petrobras in its offshore oil exploration endeavors. This new venture is part of a broader $2 billion initiative by PBR to charter a total of four drilling rigs, aimed at boosting Brazil’s offshore oil production. By selecting the Amaralina Star, PBR is tapping into one of the most capable and efficient rigs available in the offshore market today.
Expanding Operations in Key Offshore Areas
The Amaralina Star will primarily operate in two of Brazil’s most promising and high-potential offshore regions, the northern equatorial margin and the southern Pelotas basin. These areas are expected to play a critical role in Petrobras’ strategy to maintain its leadership in global oil production. With a strong emphasis on maximizing offshore exploration, PBR continues to focus on these key regions to drive its ambitious growth objectives in the coming years.
As part of its current operations, the Amaralina Star is actively engaged in the Campos Basin at the Roncador field, one of Brazil’s key offshore production sites. Following the completion of the current contract in the fourth quarter of 2025, the rig will undergo several crucial modifications and inspections, ensuring it is fully prepared to meet Petrobras’ operational standards for new offshore tasks.
Strengthening a Long-Standing Partnership
The new deal supports the strong partnership between Petrobras and Constellation, which has grown over many years of successful collaboration. This partnership highlights the mutual trust and reliability between the two companies, as Constellation has consistently delivered excellence in offshore operations, helping Petrobras meet its ambitious production goals. Petrobras values the expertise and reliability of Constellation. This latest contract signals continued growth and cooperation in Brazil’s oil sector.
Road Ahead: A Bright Future for Brazil’s Offshore Oil Industry
The signing of this contract marks a significant chapter in the continued evolution of Brazil’s offshore industry. Petrobras, one of the world’s largest oil producers, is strategically increasing its focus on offshore reserves to stay at the forefront of the global energy market. The introduction of the Amaralina Star into Petrobras’ fleet marks another step toward achieving its goal of increased production from some of the world’s most promising oil fields.
As the contract with Constellation moves into full swing in 2026, Petrobras is set to enhance its operational capabilities, tapping into high-potential reserves in Brazil’s offshore basins. The Amaralina Star will serve as a cornerstone of this endeavor, offering the expertise and advanced drilling technology required to extract oil from these complex environments.
The future of Brazil’s offshore oil sector looks incredibly promising with Petrobras working tirelessly to set its position as a global energy leader. By expanding its fleet of advanced drilling rigs and forming valuable partnerships with companies like Constellation, Petrobras is poised for long-term success in the energy sector.
Overall, the $528 million deal between Petrobras and Constellation marks a significant milestone in the development of Brazil’s offshore oil industry. As both companies work together to harness the potential of Brazil’s offshore reserves, the deployment of the Amaralina Star will undoubtedly have a profound impact on Petrobras’ oil production capabilities. With a proven track record of productive cooperation, Petrobras and Constellation are prepared to launch a new phase of expansion and innovation in the offshore drilling industry.
PBR's Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the
energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Petrofac Limited ( POFCY Quick Quote POFCY - Free Report) , Targa Resources Corp. ( TRGP Quick Quote TRGP - Free Report) and Ovintiv Inc. ( OVV Quick Quote OVV - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
Petrofac is valued at $61.08 million. This oil and gas equipment and services company operates across four segments including Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services.
Targa Resources is valued at $39.52 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 100.1%. TRGP is a leading provider of midstream energy infrastructure services in the United States. It offers a wide range of services, including gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids.
Ovintiv is valued at $10.15 billion. This company currently pays a
dividend of $1.2 per share, or 3.08%, on an annual basis. OVV is an independent energy producer, which explores and churns out oil and natural gas from diverse assets located in the United States and Canada.
