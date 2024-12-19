Is SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (
was launched on 01/31/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.
However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.
Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by State Street Global Advisors, and has been able to amass over $2.02 billion, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Industrials ETFs. Before fees and expenses, XHB seeks to match the performance of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index.
The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the US common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Homebuilders Index is a modified equal weight index.
Cost & Other Expenses
For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.41%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
XHB's heaviest allocation is in the Consumer Discretionary sector, which is about 61.40% of the portfolio. Its Industrials and Energy round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Williams Sonoma Inc
accounts for about 4.28% of total assets, followed by Owens Corning and Johnson Controls Internation.
The top 10 holdings account for about 37.28% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 12.31% so far this year and was up about 14.84% in the last one year (as of 12/19/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $91.71 and $125.54.
The fund has a beta of 1.44 and standard deviation of 28.22% for the trailing three-year period, which makes XHB a high risk choice in this particular space. With about 36 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Invesco Building & Construction ETF
tracks Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index. The fund has $407.20 million in assets. PKB has an expense ratio of 0.62%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Industrials ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
