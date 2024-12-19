Is First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF (FXO) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF (
FXO Quick Quote FXO - Free Report) was launched on 05/08/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.
However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.
By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $1.93 billion, this makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Financials ETFs. FXO is managed by First Trust Advisors. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the StrataQuant Financials Index before fees and expenses.
The StrataQuant Financials Index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index designed by the AMEX to objectively identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index that may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX screening methodology.
Cost & Other Expenses
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.62% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.
It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 2.73%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
For FXO, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 100% of the portfolio.
Taking into account individual holdings, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (
JEF Quick Quote JEF - Free Report) accounts for about 1.86% of the fund's total assets, followed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS Quick Quote GS - Free Report) and Tpg Inc. (class A) ( TPG Quick Quote TPG - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 17.41% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 24.94% and is up about 26.05% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 12/19/2024), respectively. FXO has traded between $42.44 and $59 during this last 52-week period.
The fund has a beta of 1.13 and standard deviation of 23.22% for the trailing three-year period, which makes FXO a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 104 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Financials ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Vanguard Financials ETF (
VFH Quick Quote VFH - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF Quick Quote XLF - Free Report) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Financials ETF has $11.09 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $47.58 billion. VFH has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLF charges 0.09%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Financials ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit

