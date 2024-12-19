The Williams Companies ( WMB Quick Quote WMB - Free Report) , a leading energy infrastructure firm in North America, has been riding high in 2024. The stock has surged 49.3% year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 and its midstream competitors like TC Energy ( TRP Quick Quote TRP - Free Report) and Kinder Morgan ( KMI Quick Quote KMI - Free Report) . This strong performance leaves investors wondering: Is now the time to take profits or stay invested? WMB, TRP and KMI Year-to-Date Stock Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research What Makes Williams Stand Out Williams Companies delivered solid third-quarter results, supported by strength in its core Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment. This segment reported a significant contribution to earnings, fueled by increasing demand and strategic capacity expansions. Williams Up 49% in 2024: Should Investors Cash Out or Hold On?
The Williams Companies (WMB), a leading energy infrastructure firm in North America, has been riding high in 2024. The stock has surged 49.3% year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 and its midstream competitors like TC Energy (TRP) and Kinder Morgan (KMI). This strong performance leaves investors wondering: Is now the time to take profits or stay invested?
What Makes Williams Stand Out
Robust Performance in Key Segments: Williams Companies delivered solid third-quarter results, supported by strength in its core Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment. This segment reported a significant contribution to earnings, fueled by increasing demand and strategic capacity expansions. The company continues to capitalize on long-term contracts, providing reliable cash flows and stability. With demand for natural gas steadily rising, Williams is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory into 2025 and beyond.
Earnings Momentum: The company’s earnings track remains impressive, with Williams surpassing expectations in each of the last four quarters. In the third quarter, it reported earnings of 43 cents per share, exceeding the consensus estimate by 2.4%. This success adds to its trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.8%, underscoring its operational strength.
Expanding Asset Base: Williams operates an extensive network, including 32.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of transmission capacity and 28.5 Bcf/d of gathering capacity. This infrastructure is supported by strategic projects with 11.5 Bcf/d of planned capacity expansions through 2032. The company’s focus on high-return opportunities ensures mid-to-high single-digit growth, securing a steady pipeline of shareholder returns for years to come.
Strategic Projects: Williams remains focused on expanding its asset base, particularly through its Transco pipeline system, a critical infrastructure supporting the U.S. LNG export boom. The company is executing multi-year expansion projects aimed at enhancing capacity and efficiency. These initiatives are expected to drive 5-7% long-term adjusted EBITDA growth annually, signaling consistent value creation for shareholders through 2027.
Dividend Growth: With a quarterly dividend to 47.50 cents per share, Williams continues to appeal to income-focused investors. Its attractive dividend yield and a history of outperforming its midstream peers make it a reliable option for consistent returns. Over the last five years, Williams has delivered a compound annual dividend growth rate exceeding 4%, reinforcing its status as a top choice for long-term investors.
Despite Williams Companies' robust long-term potential, the hurdles posed by current market conditions and pressing company-specific challenges are impossible to overlook.
Challenges Looming for WMB
Elevated Capital Expenditure: With the growth capex forecast between $1.45 billion and $1.75 billion in 2024, Williams has substantial capital needs. While these investments support growth, high capital expenditure could strain free cash flow if projected growth targets are not met, potentially impacting cash availability for dividends and other shareholder returns.
High Debt Levels: With a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 64.6% at the end of the third quarter of 2024, Williams carries a heavier debt load than many peers. This high leverage increases financial risk, leaving the company vulnerable to market downturns or unexpected challenges that could strain its balance sheet.
Rich Valuation: Williams' stock currently trades at a 33% premium to its three-year average EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.84, with a valuation of 17.09. This elevated valuation suggests limited near-term upside compared to its peers, whose average is 14.54. The lofty pricing raises concerns about whether future growth is already priced in the stock.
Vulnerability to Natural Gas Prices: Williams Companies' heavy reliance on natural gas prices and energy market conditions poses a significant risk to its future performance. Although the company's assets mostly provide stability, a sustained downturn in natural gas prices or broader energy market weakness could negatively impact volumes flowing through its system.
Execution Risks: The company’s growth strategy relies on several large-scale infrastructure projects, which are subject to regulatory and permitting approvals. Prolonged delays or unfavorable rulings could hinder progress, impacting the projected revenue growth timeline. As seen with other midstream operators, these external risks remain significant and could create uncertainty around the company’s ability to deliver on its long-term targets.
Final Take: Hold for Now
The Williams Companies remains an attractive long-term investment, backed by its robust infrastructure, strategic portfolio shifts and consistent dividend growth. However, its elevated valuation suggests that much of its growth potential is already reflected in its stock price. Additionally, risks tied to debt levels, natural gas prices and project execution warrant caution.
For investors, holding WMB shares could still offer rewards, given its strong dividend yield and earnings momentum. However, waiting for a more attractive valuation before adding or increasing exposure might be the wiser strategy.
WMB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
