Company News for Dec 19, 2024

  • Shares of Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) rose 7.3%% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87.
  • Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report) lost 3.2% on consumer discretionary becoming the biggest losing sector in the session.
  • Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (BIRK - Free Report) rose 2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 32 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents.
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) slipped 8.3% on the broad market decline, giving up some of the Trump-victory gains.

