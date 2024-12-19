Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Transportation Stocks Lagging China Cosco (CICOY) This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CICOY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 135 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CICOY's full-year earnings has moved 90.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CICOY has gained about 53.2% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 3.3%. This means that COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is REV Group (REVG - Free Report) . The stock is up 77.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for REV Group's current year EPS has increased 7.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #236 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.6% so far this year, meaning that CICOY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, REV Group falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #82. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.6%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR and REV Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CICOY) - free report >>

REV Group, Inc. (REVG) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors