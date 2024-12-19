We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging China Cosco (CICOY) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CICOY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 135 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CICOY's full-year earnings has moved 90.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, CICOY has gained about 53.2% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 3.3%. This means that COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is REV Group (REVG - Free Report) . The stock is up 77.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for REV Group's current year EPS has increased 7.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #236 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.6% so far this year, meaning that CICOY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, REV Group falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #82. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.6%.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR and REV Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.