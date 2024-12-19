We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Balchem (BCPC) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Blachem (BCPC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Blachem is one of 234 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Blachem is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, BCPC has moved about 12% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 11.2% on average. This means that Blachem is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Fresnillo PLC (FNLPF - Free Report) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.1%.
The consensus estimate for Fresnillo PLC's current year EPS has increased 7.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Blachem belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry, a group that includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 20.4% this year, meaning that BCPC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Fresnillo PLC falls under the Mining - Silver industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #22. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.4%.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Blachem and Fresnillo PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.