Image: Bigstock

Has MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is M/A-Com (MTSI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

M/A-Com is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 618 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. M/A-Com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTSI's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MTSI has moved about 42.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 31.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that M/A-Com is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) . The stock is up 68.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Meta Platforms' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, M/A-Com is a member of the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.3% so far this year, so MTSI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Meta Platforms falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 145 stocks and is ranked #31. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +32.4%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on M/A-Com and Meta Platforms as they attempt to continue their solid performance.


