We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Tecnoglass (TGLS) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Tecnoglass is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGLS' full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, TGLS has returned 72.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 29.4% on average. This means that Tecnoglass is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 48.6%.
In Urban Outfitters' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Tecnoglass belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.6% this year, meaning that TGLS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Urban Outfitters, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #123. The industry has moved +36.8% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Tecnoglass and Urban Outfitters. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.