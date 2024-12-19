We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AxoGen (AXGN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AxoGen (AXGN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AxoGen is one of 1020 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AxoGen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXGN's full-year earnings has moved 10.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, AXGN has moved about 110% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -4.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, AxoGen is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 52.3%.
In Boston Scientific's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, AxoGen is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 86 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.1% so far this year, so AXGN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Boston Scientific belongs to the Medical - Products industry. This 87-stock industry is currently ranked #82. The industry has moved +8.8% year to date.
AxoGen and Boston Scientific could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.