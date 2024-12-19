GSAT & Hawk Networks Team Up to Streamline Access to Band 53 Spectrum

Globalstar, Inc. ( GSAT Quick Quote GSAT - Free Report) has partnered with Hawk Networks to streamline access to its Band 53 spectrum, transforming how operators build and expand their networks. The deal offers a more efficient, flexible approach to spectrum access, enabling faster and cost-effective network expansion.
Globalstar’s partnership with Hawk Networks introduces an innovative approach by bundling licensed spectrum with essential infrastructure, eliminating delays and complexities associated with traditional procurement. Operators of all sizes can now leverage Band 53 to position networks quickly, meeting the increasing demand for connectivity.
Hawk Networks’ management highlighted that this is an essential shift, making spectrum available when and where needed, accelerating innovation and deployment across the telecom industry.
Globalstar’s Band 53 Spectrum offers reliability, extensive coverage and flexibility, making it ideal for applications such as fixed wireless broadband, IoT systems, autonomous vehicles and enterprise operations. With availability across the United States and 11 additional countries, Band 53 is well-suited for indoor and outdoor use. The company stated that this partnership empowers customers to build future-ready networks.
Hawk Networks offers comprehensive connectivity solutions through the Althea Core, a powerful LTE/5G stack supporting CBRS Bands 48 and 53, and the Althea platform, an independent solution for dynamic routing, billing and network management. Key features include machine-to-machine payments and revenue-sharing smart contracts, enabling efficient, scalable and resilient network deployment for Internet of Things (IoT) and enterprise needs. This simplifies spectrum access and advances wireless connectivity.
Globalstar’s Solid Strategies Bode Well
Globalstar is driving the future of private wireless networks in the United States and globally through its Band 53/n53 spectrum. As demand for private LTE and 5G networks rises, Band 53’s versatility makes it a preferred choice for carriers, cable companies and system integrators. The XCOM RAN product enhances capacity in dense environments, positioning Band 53 as a critical enabler for private 5G networks.
In the third quarter, Globalstar partnered with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, granting the latter exclusive distribution rights for the XCOM RAN 5G private network solution in high-growth markets. The partnership may also include Globalstar's Band 53 spectrum and IoT solutions.
Also, the company recently announced the completion of its
first 5G data call on the Band n53 spectrum. The accomplishment marks a leap in connectivity, delivering download speeds of 100 Mbps and upload speeds of 60 Mbps, enabling advanced applications like robotics, autonomous forklifts, augmented reality (AR) applications and high-quality video streaming. Globalstar’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Globalstar currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have soared 71.3% in the past six months compared with the
industry's growth of 26.9%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. ( GILT Quick Quote GILT - Free Report) , Blackbaud, Inc. ( BLKB Quick Quote BLKB - Free Report) and PROS Holdings, Inc. ( PRO Quick Quote PRO - Free Report) . GILT, BLKB & PRO presently carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can . see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gilat Satellite’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 48 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days. In the last reported quarter, Gilat Satellite delivered an earnings surprise of 75%. Its shares have jumped 29.4% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $4.08, unchanged in the past 60 days. BLKB earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 4.29%.
PROS Holdings earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 134.72%. In the last reported quarter, Gilat Satellite delivered an earnings surprise of 55.56%. Its shares have surged 22.8% in the past three months.
Image: Bigstock
