Itron's Temetra Solution Leveraged by Perth-Based Water Corporation

Itron, Inc. ( ITRI Quick Quote ITRI - Free Report) has announced its partnership with Water Corporation (“WA”) to modernize the latter’s water distribution system in Perth using its cloud-based Temetra solution. This multi-vendor meter data management system will collect data from 16,000 smart meters to enhance water conservation and tackle drought challenges. The initiative is part of the Perth Smart Water Meter Pilot.
WA’s Perth Smart Water Meter project focuses on transitioning from mechanical to smart meters and establishing an Internet of Things (IoT) platform capable of integrating data from multiple meter vendors and communication networks. Temetra supports this integration, storing data securely and making it accessible via Android or web platforms.
Itron’s Temetra solution also enables a phased transition from automated meter reading (AMR) to advanced meter infrastructure (AMI), ensuring a seamless upgrade. The project, which began in September 2024 and is set to go live in April 2025, aims to enhance water management efficiency and sustainability.
Management highlighted Itron’s Temetra solution’s global success in managing more than 30 million endpoints, emphasizing its role in improving operational efficiency, enhancing customer service and supporting sustainable water management. Through Temetra, WA can analyze water usage trends, address billing queries and optimize water distribution for a smarter, more sustainable future.
Robust Demand for Itron’s Products Bode Well
Itron is benefiting from consistent market demand. In the third quarter, revenues increased 10% year over year, supported by robust demand and effective operations despite challenging economic conditions. New product launches and solid uptake of the Grid Edge Intelligence solution are other positives.
The Grid Edge Intelligence platform’s growth is fueled by demand for data centers, reindustrialization and production localization, electrification of transport and homes, and water and gas infrastructure automation. The adoption of digital and non-wires grid solutions creates strong opportunities, supported by its Elpis Squared acquisition. Rising electric vehicle demand and distributed energy resources boost customer bookings, with a total backlog of $4 billion. Itron expects a book-to-bill ratio of 1:1 or higher in 2024.
Itron's frequent product launches strengthen its market position. In October 2024, it introduced the CityEdge portfolio, integrating IoT technologies for smart lighting, traffic management, sustainability, public safety and utilities. Earlier this year, Itron launched its Low Voltage Distributed Energy Resource Management Solution (LV DERMS) to stabilize low-voltage networks amid energy transitions. Also, the company unveiled Active Transformer Load and Voltage Monitoring (ATLM/ATVM) apps, enhancing grid visibility through distributed intelligence. Additionally, its cloud-based Meter Data Management platform, IEE Cloud, offers utilities cost savings, operational visibility and reduced IT burdens via Microsoft Azure and other cloud platforms.
Robust Outlook
Strong demand trends, effective operational performance and the schedule of customer shipments led to an increase in revenue guidance for 2024. Management expects revenues to be between $2.428 billion and $2.438 billion compared with the previous guidance of $2.385-$2.415 billion given in July 2024. Higher revenues are expected to boost earnings as well. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) are currently estimated in the $5.28-$5.38 band compared with $4.45-$4.65 anticipated in July 2024.
Itron's Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Itron currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 46.3% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 3.8%.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
IDCC and PLXS presently carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas WDAY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $15.22, unchanged in the past seven days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 163.7%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 62.9% in the past six months.
PLXS earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.33%. In the last reported quarter, Plexus Corp. delivered an earnings surprise of 20.92%. Its shares have surged 55.4% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate Workday’s fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at $7.13. In the last reported quarter, WDAY delivered an earnings surprise of 9.88%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 21%. Its shares have jumped 25.3% in the past six months.
