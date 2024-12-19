RCL Stock Soars 77% YTD: Smooth Sailing or Choppy Waters Ahead?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) has delivered a stellar performance in 2024, with its stock surging 76.5%. The RCL stock has also outperformed the industry and the S&P 500’s growth of 21.8% and 27.8%, respectively. At the current price of $229.53, the stock trades at an 11.3% discount to its 52-week high of $258.70. The RCL stock also trades at a significant premium of 102.9% to its 52-week low of $113.10. Year to date, shares of industry players such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NCLH Quick Quote NCLH - Free Report) , Carnival Corporation & plc ( CCL Quick Quote CCL - Free Report) , and OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited ( OSW Quick Quote OSW - Free Report) have risen 25.2%, 33.9%, and 38.8%, respectively. Price Performance
Royal Caribbean’s robust momentum is anchored in surging demand for cruising, fueled by both loyal repeat travelers and a growing influx of first-time guests. Exceptional booking trends and solid consumer spending (both onboard and through pre-cruise purchases) have further bolstered the company’s performance.
Looking ahead, RCL is doubling down on innovation by investing in a cutting-edge digital travel platform designed to enhance the vacation booking experience. With a focus on guest satisfaction and operational excellence, Royal Caribbean is well-positioned to sustain its winning streak into the future. Analysts Bullish on RCL
In the past 60 days, six and eight analysts have revised earnings estimates for 2024 and 2025, respectively. In the past 60 days, analysts have raised their estimates for the current and the next years by 0.3% to $11.65 and 6.4% to $14.42, respectively. These estimates indicate year-over-year growth rates of 72.1% and 23.8%, respectively.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 sales are pegged at $16.49 billion and $18.05 billion, suggesting 18.7% and 9.5% year-over-year growth, respectively.
Royal Caribbean has been benefiting from robust booking volumes. In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported solid booking volumes across all key itineraries. It also witnessed a rise in consumer spending onboard and pre-cruise purchases (exceeding the 2023 levels), driven by higher participation at increased prices. In third-quarter 2024, load factors were 111%.
The company is highly optimistic about the 2025 demand and pricing landscape. Its flexible sourcing model, AI-driven yield management tools and brand appeal enable it to attract a wide array of guests, including younger demographics and higher-yielding customers. As of Sept. 30, 2024, RCL had $5.32 billion in customer deposits compared with $5.31 billion in the prior-year period. Royal Caribbean focuses on innovative ships and onboard experiences to differentiate its offering, and deliver superior yields and margins. In the third quarter of 2024, RCL launched Utopia of the Seas — a new ship quickly reshaping its short Caribbean offerings. The ship serves as a crucial entry point for first-time cruisers and newcomers to the brand, with a particular appeal to millennials and younger guests. Demand for Utopia of the Seas has significantly outpaced expectations in ticket pricing and onboard revenues. Building on the strong market reception of Icon of the Seas and the anticipation surrounding Star of the Seas, the company announced plans to construct a fourth Icon-class ship, expected to join the Royal Caribbean fleet in 2027. Since its launch, Icon has transformed vacation experiences, and consistently surpassed expectations in guest satisfaction and financial outcomes. 2025 View Looks Promising for RCL
Royal Caribbean is setting the stage for another promising year in 2025, with several exciting developments on the horizon. The company anticipates a 5% capacity increase, driven by introducing two ships — Star of the Seas in third-quarter 2024 and Celebrity Xcel in fourth-quarter 2024.
The Caribbean region remains a key focus, with capacity projected to grow 5%, making up 57% of Royal Caribbean’s deployment. Other notable regions include Europe, which will account for 15% of capacity, followed by the Asia-Pacific at 11% and Alaska at 6%. The company also looks forward to the late-2025 debut of the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in Nassau, which is expected to enhance its Caribbean offerings in 2026. Encouragingly, booking trends for 2025 align with historical patterns, with load factors remaining strong and at elevated price points. On the cost front, while dry dock days in 2025 are expected to be fewer than in 2024, they will exceed the 2023 reported level due to modernization projects for existing ships. The company has been committed to disciplined cost growth, aligning with its formula for margin expansion and robust cash flow generation. RCL Shares Trades at a Discount
The company is currently valued at a discount compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/E basis. RCL’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 16.02, lower than the industry’s 20.59 and the S&P 500's 22.67.
Royal Caribbean presents a compelling investment opportunity for 2025, driven by its strong operational performance, robust demand and growth initiatives. The company continues to benefit from exceptional booking volumes, elevated pricing, and increased consumer spending on pre-cruise and onboard experiences. Its innovative new ships, such as Utopia of the Seas and Icon of the Seas, alongside upcoming launches, are poised to drive yields and attract a broader demographic, including younger and high-yielding customers.
The company’s commitment to cost discipline, enhanced digital platforms and strategic capacity expansion in key regions like the Caribbean positions it for sustained growth. Trading at a discount relative to peers, RCL combines strong market momentum with solid fundamentals, making it an attractive buy for investors seeking long-term value in the travel and leisure sector. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
