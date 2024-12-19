We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Carnival (CCL) A Buy Heading into Q2 Earnings Announcement?
Cruise and vacation company Carnival (CCL - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter results on Friday before the opening bell. Carnival, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the last eight quarters. But with the stock pulling back from its early December highs, is Carnival a buy prior to the release?
Analysts are expecting Carnival to post quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share, reflecting a 214.3% improvement relative to the same quarter last year. Sales are projected to have increased 10% to $5.94 billion.
CCL is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. Strong brand recognition and a strategic marketing campaign bode well for the company. The cruise liner remains focused on its fleet optimization and expansion.
Carnival has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 318.1%. Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP indicator predicts another earnings beat for the upcoming announcement. As always, remember that stocks can be extremely volatile surrounding earnings releases.