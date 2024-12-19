Harmonic, Inc. ( HLIT Quick Quote HLIT - Free Report) recently announced Two Wheels Motor Racing, a prominent motorsport organization in Malaysia, has opted to utilize Harmonic’s advanced solution suite to deliver premium quality live sports streaming contents. Two Wheels Motor Racing (TWMR) is committed to bring the excitement of motorcycle racing to fans across the region. However, managing the dynamic nature of live sports streaming is a complex task and leaves no room for error. Fast paced action of sports, delivering high video quality and real-time streaming of events require ultra-low latency. Handling large audiences and sudden surges in viewership without any disruption, like buffering and low video quality, is also a major challenge. Moreover, many broadcasters rely on satellite-based distribution, which increases the delivery cost. Modern streaming platforms are looking for a solution that effectively matches the latency, bandwidth and autoscaling criteria while ensuring consistent exceptional video quality. Harmonic’s VOS360 Media SaaS effectively matches these multitudes of requirements. Its cloud-native video technology optimizes the streaming and broadcast workflows. It simplifies the management of the entire media processing chain, including transcoding, encryption, packaging, storage and content delivery. Its multi-CDN capabilities enable real-time scaling to support sudden changes in viewership. Its state of art live routing systems ensures efficient distribution during large-scale events. HLIT’s offering includes a ViBE CP9000 contribution encoder, ProView 8100 IRD, which offers ultra-low latency with pristine video quality. The solution eliminates dependence on satellites and facilitates the distribution of live sports events in a cost-efficient manner. Will This Collaboration Drive HLIT’s Share Performance?
HLIT Streamlines Live Sports Distribution in Malaysia: Stock to Gain?
Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT - Free Report) recently announced Two Wheels Motor Racing, a prominent motorsport organization in Malaysia, has opted to utilize Harmonic’s advanced solution suite to deliver premium quality live sports streaming contents. Two Wheels Motor Racing (TWMR) is committed to bring the excitement of motorcycle racing to fans across the region. However, managing the dynamic nature of live sports streaming is a complex task and leaves no room for error.
Fast paced action of sports, delivering high video quality and real-time streaming of events require ultra-low latency. Handling large audiences and sudden surges in viewership without any disruption, like buffering and low video quality, is also a major challenge. Moreover, many broadcasters rely on satellite-based distribution, which increases the delivery cost. Modern streaming platforms are looking for a solution that effectively matches the latency, bandwidth and autoscaling criteria while ensuring consistent exceptional video quality.
Harmonic’s VOS360 Media SaaS effectively matches these multitudes of requirements. Its cloud-native video technology optimizes the streaming and broadcast workflows. It simplifies the management of the entire media processing chain, including transcoding, encryption, packaging, storage and content delivery. Its multi-CDN capabilities enable real-time scaling to support sudden changes in viewership. Its state of art live routing systems ensures efficient distribution during large-scale events. HLIT’s offering includes a ViBE CP9000 contribution encoder, ProView 8100 IRD, which offers ultra-low latency with pristine video quality. The solution eliminates dependence on satellites and facilitates the distribution of live sports events in a cost-efficient manner.
Will This Collaboration Drive HLIT’s Share Performance?
In September 2024, a prominent sports and entertainment platform of beIN MEDIA GROUP selected HLIT’s VOS 360 Media SaaS to deliver superior sports experience to viewers. OTT and live video streaming is becoming the preferred choice for watching favorite shows and sports events. HLIT’s recent ventures with beIN MEDIA and TWMR underline this broader market shift toward cloud-based streaming solutions. With its comprehensive video and broadcasting solution suite, Harmonic is well-positioned to capitalize on this emerging market trend in the entertainment media industry.
HLIT’s Stock Price Movement
The stock has gained 9.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 72.9%.
HLIT's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Harmonic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
