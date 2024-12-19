Accenture Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Accenture plc ( ACN Quick Quote ACN - Free Report) has reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2025 results . See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
ACN’s earnings (excluding 13 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.6 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increased 28.7% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $17.7 billion beat the consensus estimate by 3.1% and gained 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
The company’s shares have gained 14.5% in the past six months, underperforming the
industry’s 22.3% rise. However, it has outperformed 11.6% growth of the Zacks S&P 500. ACN’s Revenues in Detail
Based on the type of work, managed services’ revenues of $8.6 billion increased 11% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and in local currency, surpassing our estimate of $8.2 billion. Consulting revenues gained 7% year over year on a reported basis and 6% in local currency to $9 billion, beating our projection of $8.9 billion.
Segment-wise, health and public service revenues of $3.8 billion grew 13% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 12% in local currency. The figure beat our expectation of $3.7 billion. Revenues from the resources segment amounted to $2.4 billion, rising 6% on both reported and local currency basis. The figure met our estimate. Revenues from the product segment amounted to $5.4 billion, increasing 12% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a local currency basis. The figure outpaced our estimation of $5.2 billion.
Communications, media and technology revenues of $2.9 billion increased 7% year over year on a reported basis and in terms of local currency, meeting our estimate. Financial services revenues of $3.2 billion grew 4% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and in local currency. The figure surpassed our estimate of $3.1 billion.
Geographically, revenues of $8.7 billion from the Americas rose 9% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 11% on a local currency basis. The figure beat our projection of $8.6 billion. Revenues of $6.4 billion from the EMEA gained 10% on a reported basis and 6% in local currency, beating our estimation of $6 billion. Revenues of $2.5 billion from the Asia Pacific increased 6% year over year on a reported basis and 4% in local currency, meeting our projection.
Booking Trends of Accenture
The company reported bookings worth $18.7 billion in first-quarter fiscal 2025, rising 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and in local currency. Consulting bookings were $9.2 billion and managed services bookings were $9.5 billion.
ACN’s Operating Results
The gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of net revenues) for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was 32.9%, down 70 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income was $2.7 billion, rising 9% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted operating margin of 16.7% is flat with first-quarter fiscal 2024.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of Accenture
ACN exited first-quarter fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $8.3 billion compared with $5 billion at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2024. The company generated $1 billion in cash from operating activities. Capital expenditure in the reported quarter was $152.2 million.
The free cash flow was $870 billion. Accenture repurchased 2.5 million shares for $898 million, including 2.2 million shares repurchased in the open market. The company paid out a dividend of $926 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
ACN’s FY25 Guidance
For fiscal 2025, Accenture raised its revenue growth guidance to 4-7% in local currency compared with the view of 3-6% given in the preceding quarter. The company expects an operating cash flow of $9.4-$10.1 billion. The free cash flow is anticipated between $8.8 billion and $9.5 billion.
Accenture carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Earnings Snapshot of ACN's Peers Clean Harbors, Inc. ( CLH Quick Quote CLH - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results.
CLH’s earnings of $2.1 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% but increased 26.2% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.5 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.3% and increased 12% on a year-over-year basis.
Verisk Analytics Inc. ( VRSK Quick Quote VRSK - Free Report) posted impressive third-quarter 2024 results.
VRSK’s adjusted earnings (excluding 13 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.7 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4% and growing 9.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $725.3 million beat the consensus estimate marginally and increased 7% on a year-over-year basis.
Image: Bigstock
Accenture Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) has reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
ACN’s earnings (excluding 13 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.6 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increased 28.7% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $17.7 billion beat the consensus estimate by 3.1% and gained 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
The company’s shares have gained 14.5% in the past six months, underperforming the industry’s 22.3% rise. However, it has outperformed 11.6% growth of the Zacks S&P 500.
Accenture PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Accenture PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Accenture PLC Quote
ACN’s Revenues in Detail
Based on the type of work, managed services’ revenues of $8.6 billion increased 11% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and in local currency, surpassing our estimate of $8.2 billion. Consulting revenues gained 7% year over year on a reported basis and 6% in local currency to $9 billion, beating our projection of $8.9 billion.
Segment-wise, health and public service revenues of $3.8 billion grew 13% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 12% in local currency. The figure beat our expectation of $3.7 billion. Revenues from the resources segment amounted to $2.4 billion, rising 6% on both reported and local currency basis. The figure met our estimate. Revenues from the product segment amounted to $5.4 billion, increasing 12% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a local currency basis. The figure outpaced our estimation of $5.2 billion.
Communications, media and technology revenues of $2.9 billion increased 7% year over year on a reported basis and in terms of local currency, meeting our estimate. Financial services revenues of $3.2 billion grew 4% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and in local currency. The figure surpassed our estimate of $3.1 billion.
Geographically, revenues of $8.7 billion from the Americas rose 9% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 11% on a local currency basis. The figure beat our projection of $8.6 billion. Revenues of $6.4 billion from the EMEA gained 10% on a reported basis and 6% in local currency, beating our estimation of $6 billion. Revenues of $2.5 billion from the Asia Pacific increased 6% year over year on a reported basis and 4% in local currency, meeting our projection.
Booking Trends of Accenture
The company reported bookings worth $18.7 billion in first-quarter fiscal 2025, rising 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and in local currency. Consulting bookings were $9.2 billion and managed services bookings were $9.5 billion.
ACN’s Operating Results
The gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of net revenues) for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was 32.9%, down 70 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income was $2.7 billion, rising 9% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted operating margin of 16.7% is flat with first-quarter fiscal 2024.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of Accenture
ACN exited first-quarter fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $8.3 billion compared with $5 billion at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2024. The company generated $1 billion in cash from operating activities. Capital expenditure in the reported quarter was $152.2 million.
The free cash flow was $870 billion. Accenture repurchased 2.5 million shares for $898 million, including 2.2 million shares repurchased in the open market. The company paid out a dividend of $926 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
ACN’s FY25 Guidance
For fiscal 2025, Accenture raised its revenue growth guidance to 4-7% in local currency compared with the view of 3-6% given in the preceding quarter. The company expects an operating cash flow of $9.4-$10.1 billion. The free cash flow is anticipated between $8.8 billion and $9.5 billion.
Accenture carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Earnings Snapshot of ACN's Peers
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results.
CLH’s earnings of $2.1 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% but increased 26.2% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.5 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.3% and increased 12% on a year-over-year basis.
Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK - Free Report) posted impressive third-quarter 2024 results.
VRSK’s adjusted earnings (excluding 13 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.7 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4% and growing 9.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $725.3 million beat the consensus estimate marginally and increased 7% on a year-over-year basis.