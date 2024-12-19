We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paychex Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX - Free Report) has reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
PAYX’s earnings of $1.1 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and increased 5.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.3 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by a slight margin and gained 4.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The company’s shares have gained 17.5% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the 23.3% and 25.7% rallies of the industry and the Zacks S&P 500 composite, respectively.
PAYX’s Quarterly Performance
Revenues from the Management Solutions segment increased 3% year over year to $962.9 million, beating our estimate of $955.5 million. Professional employer organization (“PEO”) and Insurance Solutions’ revenues were $317.9 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter. The figure missed our estimate of $319.4 million.
Service revenues gained 5% year over year to $1.3 billion, meeting our estimate. Interest on funds held for clients jumped 15% from the year-ago quarter to $36.1 million, missing our projection of $36.8 million.
EBITDA of $579.1 million gained 5% from the year-ago quarter, missing our estimate of $581.3 million. Operating income increased 6% year over year to $538.1 million, surpassing our projection by a slight margin. The operating margin was 40.9%, up 70 basis points from the year-ago quarter. The reported figure missed our estimate of 41%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of Paychex
The company exited the second quarter of fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion compared with $1.5 billion in the preceding quarter. The long-term debt totaled $798.9 million compared with $798.7 in first-quarter fiscal 2025.
Cash generated from operating activities amounted to $295 million, while the capital expenditure totaled $47 million.
PAYX’S FY25 Guidance
Paychex expects interest on funds held for clients to be $145-$155 million. PAYX anticipates other income of $30-$35 million.
Paychex carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Earnings Snapshots of PAYX’s Peers
Insperity, Inc. (NSP - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results.
NSP’s adjusted earnings (excluding 32 cents from non-recurring items) of 39 cents per share outpaced the consensus estimate by 21.9% but decreased 73.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.6 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate slightly but increased from the year-ago quarter.
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG - Free Report) posted mixed third-quarter 2024 results.
RSG’s earnings per share (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) of $1.8 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.7% and grew 17.5% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $4.1 billion missed the consensus mark by a slight margin but increased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.