Comfort Systems Stock Trading Below Industry Average: Buy or Hold?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. ( FIX Quick Quote FIX - Free Report) , a leader in mechanical, electrical and plumbing services, has been making waves in 2024 with its stellar stock performance. Despite trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 25.84X — higher than its five-year median — the stock remains undervalued compared to the broader industry. The stock is currently trading at a roughly 15.2% discount to its 52-week high of $510.79, reached on Nov. 26, 2024. The company is also trading currently at a discount compared to other industry players like AAON, Inc. ( AAON Quick Quote AAON - Free Report) and Watsco, Inc. ( WSO Quick Quote WSO - Free Report) but premium to EMCOR Group, Inc. ( EME Quick Quote EME - Free Report) . AAON, WSO and EME are trading with forward 12-month P/E multiples of 41.37, 33.73 and 20.93, respectively. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Technical indicators show that the company has been trading above the 200-day simple moving average since October 2023, underscoring investor confidence in its trajectory.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s success can be attributed to sustained demand for diverse offerings, a solid $5.7 billion backlog and a disciplined approach to high-margin, low-risk projects. FIX’s strategic focus on innovation and sectoral diversification has enabled it to mitigate cyclical risks while delivering consistent growth. But is now the time to buy or hold? Let’s delve deeper.
Growth Drivers Backing FIX’s Stellar Performance
Comfort Systems USA has capitalized on strong sectoral diversity and an expanding revenue mix. Industrial clients, accounting for 60% of Q3 revenues, have driven growth fueled by demand in technology, life sciences and battery manufacturing. Institutional markets like healthcare and education have provided steady support, while service revenues are on track to exceed $1 billion in 2024.
The company’s backlog, which rose 32.4% year over year to $5.7 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, underscores sustained demand. Management’s focus on high-margin, low-risk projects ensures profitability while maintaining customer relationships and workforce well-being. Comfort Systems USA is strategically positioned to benefit from macroeconomic trends. The demand for energy-efficient building solutions, AI-driven data center projects and reshoring efforts in semiconductor manufacturing have bolstered its growth trajectory. The CHIPS Act and investments in renewable energy technologies have created opportunities that align seamlessly with FIX’s capabilities. Advanced liquid cooling systems and modular construction techniques have expanded its market footprint. FIX’s financial resilience is a major draw for investors. Revenues reached $5.16 billion in the first nine months of 2024, supported by a $415.6 million cash reserve and minimal debt of $68.4 million. With 25 consecutive years of positive free cash flow, the company has a strong track record of financial discipline. Operational liquidity is robust, backed by an $850 million senior credit facility. The debt-to-EBITDA ratio is remarkably low at 0.09, highlighting its strong balance sheet. This allows for strategic investments, acquisitions and shareholder rewards. The company has consistently raised its dividend over the past 12 years, reflecting confidence in sustained growth. Analysts’ Confidence in FIX Stock
Analysts remain optimistic about FIX, as reflected in upward revisions to its earnings estimates, as shown below. EPS forecasts have climbed from $16.30 to $16.86, with projected year-over-year growth of 20.8% in 2025.
Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
FIX boasts a trailing 12-month ROIC of 23.96%, far exceeding its industry peers. Wall Street’s average price target of $516.00 signals a potential upside of 13.5%. The company’s Average Brokerage Recommendation stands at an impressive 1.4, with most analysts rating (four out of five) it a strong buy.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research FIX Stock Outperforms Industry & S&P 500
Year to date, FIX shares have surged 110.5%, outperforming the Zacks
Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry’s 53% growth. The stock even fared better than the broader Construction sector’s 19.3% rise and the S&P 500’s 27.7% increase. FIX’s YTD Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Conclusion: Why FIX Is a Strong Buy Now
Comfort Systems’ strategic positioning, strong financials and robust market trends make it a compelling investment. With a solid backlog, innovative technologies and growing demand across diverse sectors, the company is well-positioned to sustain its upward trajectory.
Investors seeking exposure to a resilient and growth-oriented stock in the construction sector should consider adding this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock to their portfolios. While its current valuation is slightly above historical norms, the company’s growth prospects and operational strengths justify the premium. Given Wall Street’s optimistic outlook and the potential for further upside, FIX stands out as a buy for long-term value creation. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Image: Bigstock
