E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) closed at $129.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.
The cosmetics company's stock has climbed by 6.89% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming release. On that day, e.l.f. Beauty is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.05%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $327.59 million, indicating a 20.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.60 per share and a revenue of $1.33 billion, representing changes of +13.21% and +30.38%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower. e.l.f. Beauty is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note e.l.f. Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.3. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.86.
Also, we should mention that ELF has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Cosmetics industry stood at 1.68 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, positioning it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.