Why Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $56.30, indicating a -0.95% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.09% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 1.8% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.1% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.29% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, down 13.53% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.59 billion, reflecting a 0.96% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.93 per share and a revenue of $47.56 billion, demonstrating changes of -87.62% and +5.67%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.27% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Bristol Myers Squibb possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 60.83. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.9.
We can additionally observe that BMY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 15.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.