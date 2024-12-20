We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paypal (PYPL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Paypal (PYPL - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $86.78, demonstrating a +1.56% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.1%.
The technology platform and digital payments company's stock has climbed by 0.84% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.04% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Paypal in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, down 25.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.24 billion, up 2.66% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.57 per share and a revenue of $31.68 billion, representing changes of -10.39% and +6.4%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.01% downward. As of now, Paypal holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Paypal is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.71. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 32.61.
One should further note that PYPL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.56. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.