Here's Why Tesla (TSLA) Fell More Than Broader Market

Tesla (
TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $436.17, indicating a -0.9% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.1%.
Shares of the electric car maker have appreciated by 28.68% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 16.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tesla in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.77, reflecting an 8.45% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $27.95 billion, indicating a 11.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $100.02 billion, indicating changes of -20.83% and +3.36%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Tesla boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Tesla is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 178.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.27.
Meanwhile, TSLA's PEG ratio is currently 8.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, finds itself in the bottom 49% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Tesla (TSLA) Fell More Than Broader Market
Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $436.17, indicating a -0.9% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.1%.
Shares of the electric car maker have appreciated by 28.68% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 16.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tesla in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.77, reflecting an 8.45% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $27.95 billion, indicating a 11.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $100.02 billion, indicating changes of -20.83% and +3.36%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Tesla boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Tesla is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 178.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.27.
Meanwhile, TSLA's PEG ratio is currently 8.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, finds itself in the bottom 49% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.