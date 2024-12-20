We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Hologic (HOLX) Fell More Than Broader Market
Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) closed at $70.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had lost 8.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hologic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.01, showcasing a 3.06% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.03 billion, indicating a 1.39% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.15% and +3.53%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hologic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% higher. Hologic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Hologic is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.68. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.24 of its industry.
Meanwhile, HOLX's PEG ratio is currently 2.43. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
