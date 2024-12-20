MasterCard (MA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

MasterCard (
MA Quick Quote MA - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $523.28, indicating a +0.64% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.
The the stock of processor of debit and credit card payments has risen by 1.45% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
The upcoming earnings release of MasterCard will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.68, indicating a 15.72% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.41 billion, indicating a 13.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.47 per share and revenue of $28.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.03% and +11.89%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MasterCard. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Currently, MasterCard is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, MasterCard is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.94. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.28 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that MA has a PEG ratio of 2.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial Transaction Services industry stood at 1.25 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
