Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed at $30.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.09% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 4.22% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.43% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.29% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.70, indicating a 2.78% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.43 billion, down 1.29% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.69 per share and a revenue of $56.4 billion, representing changes of +6.32% and +13.44%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Enterprise Products Partners possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Enterprise Products Partners's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.65.
Also, we should mention that EPD has a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry stood at 1.37 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, placing it within the bottom 26% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
