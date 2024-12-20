We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Deckers (DECK) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Deckers (DECK - Free Report) reached $205.28, with a +1.89% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of Ugg footwear had gained 14.24% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Deckers will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Deckers is projected to report earnings of $2.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.69 billion, up 8.33% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $4.87 billion, which would represent changes of +12.76% and +13.64%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. At present, Deckers boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Deckers is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.26.
Meanwhile, DECK's PEG ratio is currently 2.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 123, this industry ranks in the top 50% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.