We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dorian LPG (LPG) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) ending at $23.17, denoting a -0.64% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.
Coming into today, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had lost 9.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 6.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.29%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dorian LPG in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.46, signifying an 82.44% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $89.61 million, down 45.05% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $397.65 million, indicating changes of -62.63% and -29.08%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.68% lower within the past month. Dorian LPG presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at valuation, Dorian LPG is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.21. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 5.43.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, finds itself in the bottom 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.