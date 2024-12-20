Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Louisiana-Pacific (
LPX Quick Quote LPX - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $103.14, indicating a -0.87% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.1%.
Shares of the home construction supplier witnessed a loss of 6.6% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 7.51% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.82%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $653.85 million, indicating a 0.63% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.54 per share and revenue of $2.91 billion, which would represent changes of +72.05% and +12.7%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Louisiana-Pacific presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.6.
Also, we should mention that LPX has a PEG ratio of 2.51. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Wood industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.51.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
