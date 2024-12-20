Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (
GILD Quick Quote GILD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $91.09, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.1%.
The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker's stock has climbed by 2.32% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 2.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 11, 2025. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.91%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.05 billion, reflecting a 0.88% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.36 per share and a revenue of $28.23 billion, indicating changes of -35.12% and +4.11%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.62% downward. Gilead Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Gilead Sciences has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.81 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.9, which means Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount to the group.
One should further note that GILD currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.21. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
