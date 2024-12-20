Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (
IBKR Quick Quote IBKR - Free Report) reached $173.79, with no movement compared to the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.29%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to post earnings of $1.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.84%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.29 billion, showing a 13.07% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.81 per share and revenue of $5.11 billion, which would represent changes of +18.43% and +17.72%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.51. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.1.
It's also important to note that IBKR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.35 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) reached $173.79, with no movement compared to the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.29%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to post earnings of $1.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.84%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.29 billion, showing a 13.07% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.81 per share and revenue of $5.11 billion, which would represent changes of +18.43% and +17.72%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.51. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.1.
It's also important to note that IBKR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.35 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.