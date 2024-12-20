Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (
GLDD Quick Quote GLDD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.55, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.1%.
The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services's stock has dropped by 6.46% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 7.51% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $211.8 million, reflecting a 16.55% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.77 per share and a revenue of $771.76 million, indicating changes of +450% and +30.89%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.68, which means Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is trading at a discount to the group.
One should further note that GLDD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.43. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. GLDD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
