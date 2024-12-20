We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Halliburton (HAL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Halliburton (HAL - Free Report) standing at $25.77, reflecting a -1.45% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.1%.
The the stock of provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators has fallen by 16.13% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
The upcoming earnings release of Halliburton will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 22, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.70, indicating a 18.6% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.65 billion, showing a 1.47% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3 per share and a revenue of $22.99 billion, demonstrating changes of -4.15% and -0.12%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Halliburton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.4% decrease. At present, Halliburton boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Halliburton is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.73. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.74 of its industry.
Meanwhile, HAL's PEG ratio is currently 3.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.