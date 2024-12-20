Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ICON (ICLR - Free Report) is a provider of outsourced development and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited (BHP - Free Report) is one of the world's largest diversified resource companies with operations across several continents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Crane Company (CR - Free Report) is a manufacturer and seller of engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

