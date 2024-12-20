Is First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (FBT) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (
FBT Quick Quote FBT - Free Report) debuted on 06/19/2006, and offers broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.
On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.
This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors, and has been able to amass over $1.11 billion, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Health Care ETFs. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index.
The NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index is an equal dollar weighted index designed to measure the performance of a cross section of companies in the biotechnology industry that are primarily involved in the use of biological processes to develop products or provide services.
Cost & Other Expenses
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.
With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.56%.
FBT's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0.71%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
FBT's heaviest allocation is in the Healthcare sector, which is about 100% of the portfolio.
When you look at individual holdings, Exelixis, Inc. (
EXEL Quick Quote EXEL - Free Report) accounts for about 4.47% of the fund's total assets, followed by Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ( CORT Quick Quote CORT - Free Report) and Natera, Inc. ( NTRA Quick Quote NTRA - Free Report) .
FBT's top 10 holdings account for about 39.02% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, FBT return is roughly 4.52%, and it's up approximately 5.63% in the last one year (as of 12/20/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $141.52 and $178.69.
The ETF has a beta of 0.64 and standard deviation of 21.78% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 31 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (
XBI Quick Quote XBI - Free Report) tracks S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index and the iShares Biotechnology ETF ( IBB Quick Quote IBB - Free Report) tracks Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has $6.40 billion in assets, iShares Biotechnology ETF has $6.49 billion. XBI has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IBB charges 0.45%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Health Care ETFs.
Bottom Line
