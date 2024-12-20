There are plenty of choices in the Global - Equity category, but where should you start your research? Well, one fund that may not be worth investigating is Artisan Global Opportunities Investor (
Is Artisan Global Opportunities Investor (ARTRX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
There are plenty of choices in the Global - Equity category, but where should you start your research? Well, one fund that may not be worth investigating is Artisan Global Opportunities Investor (ARTRX - Free Report) . ARTRX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.
Objective
We note that ARTRX is a Global - Equity option, an investment area loaded with different options. While Global - Equity mutual funds invest their assets in large markets--think the U.S., Europe, and Japan--they aren't limited by geography. Their investment technique is one that leverages the global economy in order to offer stable returns.
History of Fund/Manager
Artisan Funds is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of ARTRX. The Artisan Global Opportunities Investor made its debut in September of 2008 and ARTRX has managed to accumulate roughly $739.56 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.
Performance
Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 10.94%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 0.98%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.
It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, ARTRX's standard deviation comes in at 19.46%, compared to the category average of 15.31%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 18.92% compared to the category average of 16.29%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
Risk Factors
Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.96, so it is likely going to be less volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. With a negative alpha of -3.48, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.
Expenses
Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, ARTRX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.15% compared to the category average of 0.96%. So, ARTRX is actually more expensive than its peers from a cost perspective.
While the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.
Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.
Bottom Line
Overall, Artisan Global Opportunities Investor ( ARTRX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and higher fees, Artisan Global Opportunities Investor ( ARTRX ) looks like a poor potential choice for investors right now.
For additional information on this product, or to compare it to other mutual funds in the Global - Equity, make sure to go to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information.