We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is CI Financial (CIXXF) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
CI Financial Corp. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 871 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CI Financial Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIXXF's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that CIXXF has returned about 90.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 18.7% on average. This means that CI Financial Corp. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Finance sector, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 46.8%.
In The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, CI Financial Corp. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 84 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.7% so far this year, so CIXXF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, however, belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #39. The industry has moved +20.9% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to CI Financial Corp. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.