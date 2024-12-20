We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy BorgWarner (BWA) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is BorgWarner (BWA - Free Report) . BWA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.82 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.25. Over the past year, BWA's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.60 and as low as 6.82, with a median of 7.73.
Investors should also note that BWA holds a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BWA's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.10. Within the past year, BWA's PEG has been as high as 1.21 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.83.
Investors should also recognize that BWA has a P/B ratio of 1.10. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.79. BWA's P/B has been as high as 1.42 and as low as 1.10, with a median of 1.22, over the past year.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BWA has a P/S ratio of 0.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.62.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in BorgWarner's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BWA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.