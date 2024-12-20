We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Genpact (G) This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Genpact (G - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Genpact is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 305 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Genpact is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for G's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, G has gained about 21.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 20.6% on average. This means that Genpact is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Cintas (CTAS - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 21.3%.
The consensus estimate for Cintas' current year EPS has increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Genpact belongs to the Outsourcing industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #208 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.9% this year, meaning that G is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Cintas, however, belongs to the Business - Services industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #82. The industry has moved +3.6% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Genpact and Cintas as they could maintain their solid performance.