Is BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 618 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBAI's full-year earnings has moved 12.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, BBAI has gained about 31.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 31.3% on average. As we can see, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Ooma (OOMA - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 34.3%.
The consensus estimate for Ooma's current year EPS has increased 35.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.4% so far this year, so BBAI is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Ooma belongs to the Communication - Components industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #65. The industry has moved +71.1% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. and Ooma. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.